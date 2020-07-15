L.A. Witch Share Spooky New Garage Rocker “Gen-Z”

Home News Paige Willis July 15th, 2020 - 1:42 PM

There is a new song out by band L.A. Witch titled “Gen Z.” The garage rock band is releasing new music this year leading up to their album release in August for Play With Fire.

According to the press release this new song is for the newest generation, the title of the song, “Gen Z.” The song is supposed to be about the rise in the number of suicides in the young community. From the source the band states how the brainwashing of modern technology and social media is harming the youth. Inspiration for the song was also from the lack of interest in the youth wanting to learn instruments.

In a statement from Sade Sanchez of L.A. Witch she says,”GEN-Z is inspired by a series of articles mentioning the high rates of suicide amongst the Gen-Z due to the pressures of social media. At the same time I read about several music companies not doing well due to lack of interest in people to learn to play instruments. When I was a kid, music and guitar was my escape. Music was how I fought through my depressions. What will the future do to get through it? With constant pressure to be perfect and information/advertisements and brainwashing constantly being shoved in your face, you become a product of your environment. GEN-Z is about being a slave to technology, specifically to our phones.”

The new album, Play With Fire, from the band will be released on August 21 and according to the article that covers the announcement of the release, the song is to inspire people to get up and live their lives without worrying about the opinion of others.

<a href="http://lawitches.bandcamp.com/album/play-with-fire">Play With Fire by L.A. WITCH</a> The new song starts with a steady drum beat and builds up with the guitar and eventually the vocals set in. Lyrically the song alludes to searching for the true image of yourself and finding meaning in your life. This correlates to the quote above about the rise in suicide because of the effect of social media on Gen Z.

Photo Credit: Mouricio Alvarado