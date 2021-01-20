A Bowie Celebration Tour Dates Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Home News Aaron Grech January 20th, 2021 - 11:24 AM

The “A Bowie Celebration Tour” has been cancelled due to concerns regarding COVID-19. This event was set to feature Bowie’s former band members Mike Garson, Gerry Leonard, Carmine Rojas, Kevin Armstrong and Alan Childs, with full playthrough’s of Bowie’s classic albums Diamond Dogs and Ziggy Stardust. This tour was already postponed from its spring dates to fall, but its organizers have expressed interest in holding the event as soon as its safe for live concerts to start up again.

“Due to concerns with COVID we‘ve made the difficult decision to cancel the our upcoming dates rescheduled for September,” organizers wrote on Twitter. “We look forward to returning and sharing the music with you as soon as it’s safe for live events to return. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.”

Although the concert tour was cancelled, Bowie’s live stream celebration A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!, kicked off with a number of noteworthy performances. Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters and Dave Navarro of Jane’s Addiction joined up as the band Ground Control, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins performed “Space Oddity,” while Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails, Garson and Mariqueen Maandig of How to destroy angels_ performed “Fashion” and “Fantastic Voyage.”

This isn’t the only event planned to honor Bowie this year. The iconic rock star will be the subject of a new compilation album Modern Love, which is named after his 1983 classic from Let’s Dance. The band We Are KING debuted their cover of “Space Oddity” for this compilation as well. Bowie’s estate also released the performer’s cover of “Mother” and Bob Dylan’s “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven” in honor of his 74th birthday.