“A Bowie Celebration” Playing Diamond Dogs and Ziggy Stardust in Full Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates

A Bowie Celebration is set to return to North America to play a set of spring tour dates beginning on March 3rd in San Diego, and concluding on April 11th in Fort Lauderdale.

A Bowie Celebration is a band consisting of Bowie’s former band members lead by Mike Garson along with a rotating selection of additional performers, which include Gerry Leonard, Carmine Rojas, Kevin Armstrong and Alan Childs. This tour highlights Bowie’s fifth album, Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, and his eighth studio album, Diamond Dogs, both considered to be 2 of the greatest albums of all time.

Keyboardist/band leader Mike Garson has played alongside Bowie at over 1,000 concerts, making him the longest standing member of the band, while Gerry Leonard was a Bowie musical director and guitar player. Joining them are bassist Carmine Rojas ofLet’s Dance/Serious Moonlight/Glass Spider, and Alan Childs, who was Bowie’s drummer on his 1987 Glass Spider world tour. Kevin Armstrong, who recorded and played with Bowie at Live Aid, will also be joining the David Bowie alumni tour on the first Tin Machine album and tour, amongst other Bowie projects. The band members all have over 40 years combined experience of recording, writing, and playing with Bowie.

Tickets to the tour can be found here. Check out the trailer for the tour, as well as the tour dates and locations, below:

A Bowie Celebration spring tour dates:

3/3 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up

3/4 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

3/6 – Pasadena, CA – The Rose

3/7 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up

3/8 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

3/11 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

3/12 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

3/13 -Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

3/15 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre

3/17 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings

3/19 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre

3/20 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

3/21 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

3/22 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

3/24 – Falls Church, VA – The State Theatre

3/25 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

3/27 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre

3/28 – Lebanon, NH – Lebanon Opera House

3/29 – New London, CT – Garde Arts Center – Mainstage

3/31 – New York, NY – Sony Hall

4/1 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie

4/2 – Princeton, NJ – McCarter Theatre Center

4/3 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen PAC

4/4 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

4/5 – Brookville, NY – Tilles Center

4/7 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

4/8 – Melbourne, FL – King Center

4/9 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theatre

4/10 – Lakeland, FL – RP Funding Center

4/11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Amaturo