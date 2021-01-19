Lil Wayne and Kodak Black Included in Last Minute Trump Pardons

Home News Aaron Grech January 19th, 2021 - 11:16 PM

It’s less than 12 hours until the presidency of Donald Trump comes to an end, and he is wrapping up his final minutes with extensive pardons. Two of the people who will be pardoned by Trump are rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, who were facing a felony weapons charge and convicted of a felony weapons charge, respectively.

Lil Wayne was charged with one count of a felony weapons charge, where he faced the possibility of 10 years in prison. The rapper had expressed support for Trump during the 2020 presidential election and his attorney referenced a statement made by Amy Coney Barrett, one of the Supreme Court Judges appointed by the president. Kodak Black was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on various weapon charges back in 2019.

A vast majority of the 73 pardons and 70 commutations were figures that were popular in criminal justice reform circles, including many serving lengthy sentences for minor offenses. Trump’s decision to pardon Steve Bannon, his former Chief of Staff, was controversial, as Bannon was facing charges of defrauding donors in a “We Build the Wall” online fundraising campaign. Bannon was kicked off Twitter after he reportedly suggested that Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded back in November.

Trump has until 12:00 p.m. ET to make any final pardons, at which time Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated. Biden’s inauguration has heightened security, as a result of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, that led to the death of five people, including a Capitol police officer.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado