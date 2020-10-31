Lil Wayne Endorses Donald Trump In Upcoming Election

Home News Kyle Cravens October 31st, 2020 - 7:28 PM

Startling his 34.8 million twitter followers, hip hop icon Lil Wayne announced on the social media platform that he is officially endorsing President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

Lil Wayne tweeted Thursday, “Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” he continued, “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

The post included a picture of the New Orleans mogul standing next to President Trump. They both flash a thumbs up to the camera, brimming with smiles.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

The Platinum Plan is a proposal by the Trump administration that looks to increase the capital wealth in black communities by nearly 500 billion dollars. It aims to provide around 3 million new job opportunities for black citizens and 500,000 new black owned businesses. Other facets of this proposed plan include new and improved healthcare that is tailored to historical minorities and an immigration policy that protects American jobs. This all according to the Platinum Plans official webpage.

There are a few other big names in the rap community that have vocalized their support. 50 Cent put aside his feelings toward Trumps personal bias to favor his agenda, while Lil Pump and Waka Flocka Flame are also showing support for the Republican Candidate.

These voices stand as the minority in the rap community however, which overwhelmingly seems to oppose four more years with Trump. De La Soul’s new Anti-Trump song “Remove 45” speaks for itself. Interestingly, Ice Cube has been involved in the structuring of the Platinum Plan while not directly endorsing the incumbent and is committed to observing black progress as a bipartisan issue.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado