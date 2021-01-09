System of a Down Drummer John Dolmayan Speaks Against Storming Of The Capitol

Home News Ariel King January 9th, 2021 - 5:52 PM

John Dolmayan, who plays drums in System of a Down, took to Instagram to comment on the storming of the Capitol that took place last Wednesday, January 6. Dolmayan, who has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, urged for peaceful protests.

The Instagram post saw Dolmayan arguing against the violence that occurred on Capitol Hill last Wednesday, declaring that “there are those who’s goal it is to create a civil war of thought in this country and the polarization experienced in the last year has proven it.” He went on to say that people should respect who won the election and support the country.

“A rally, a protest, a movement, a debate, or any activism of any kind should be and can be conducted peacefully,” Dolmayan said in the Instagram post. “There are those who’s goal it is to create a civil war of thought in this country and the polarization experienced in the last year has proven it. Our country is in need of sensible debate and a greater understanding of opposing views. Unfortunately I see a greater divide in the future and less acceptance of alternative thinking. Simply reading some of the comments below will show this. If Biden is in fact president I wish his presidency the best and will support the country in any way I can, as an American that’s my responsibility and as a conservative that’s just my ideology.”

Dolmayan had called the Black Lives Matter movement and Antifa “Marxist enemies of the States” last September. Dolmayan had also made comments claiming that Black Lives Matter was a Democratic Party fundraiser, and that “there is no systemic racism in the United States.” In June, he had made accusations against the Democratic Party, calling them “bigots” on Instagram, while also saying Donald Trump was “the greatest friend to minorities.”

In November, System of a Down reunited to release two new singles, “Genocidal Humanoidz” and “Protect The Land,” the songs raising over $600,000 for Artsakh Relief and raising awareness about the ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh War. The songs had been System of a Down’s first in over 15 years.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado