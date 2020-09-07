System of a Down Drummer John Dolmayan Calls BLM and Antifa “Marxist Enemies of the United States”

Home News Aaron Grech September 7th, 2020 - 8:55 PM

System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan his back with his continued criticisms against the Black Lives Matter Movements and antifa, which he calls “Marxist enemies of the United States.” The Black Lives Matter movement is a decentralized political and social movement advocating for non-violent civil disobedience as a form of protest against police brutality and racially motivated violence against Black people. Antifa, short for anti-fascist, is a predominantly left-wing anti-fascist political movement in the United States of multiple autonomous, loosely affiliated groups, that advocate for policy reform both peacefully and at times, through violence.

“Is there any doubt that Antifa and BLM are Marxist enemies of the United States ? They do almost nothing to hide this and yet millions of Americans , corporations , and sports leagues excuse and support these violent destructive enemies of freedom . They have one goal , destroy America from within while pretending to fight for justice and equality.” Dolmayan declared in an Instagram post.

Dolmayan recently criticized the alleged “win by any means necessary” attitude of the Democratic party and those who criticize Republican President Donald Trump. He then went on to lambaste the movement as a Democratic Party fundraiser, who were allegedly funded what he called “elites,” despite its history as a grass-roots organization.

Dolmayan has been a vocal Trump supporter, claiming he was the “greatest friend to minorities,” while calling the Democratic Party “bigots” in June, while making false statements regarding abortions from Black mothers. His views drastically differ from System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian, who has openly criticized Trump.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado