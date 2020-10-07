Jello Biafra Calls Trump “The G.G. Allin of Presidents” That “Wants Us All To Die,” Demands Impeachment & Immediate Senate Trial For Genocide Against Americans

Home News Adam Benavides October 7th, 2020 - 5:52 PM

Photo Credit: Nathan Edge

Punk legend Jello Biafra has shared a damning statement on his Facebook page about Donald Trump. In the post, Biafra accuses the president of a wide-ranging list of heinous acts and says he “wants us all to die” while also stating he should be charged with genocide for the more than 200,000 Americans that have died as a result of COVID-19.

Biafra begins his Facebook post claiming that Trump is the “G.G. Allin of Presidents!!” before explaining that the president is effectively “blowing up the Trillion $ Stimulus so many desperately need, risking millions more evictions, lost jobs and desperate families winding up in tents or worse on our streets.” For reference, G.G. Allin is the infamous punk rocker from New Hampshire known more for his violent stage antics than his music. He gained notoriety for self-mutilating and hurting audience members during his live shows and was imprisoned on multiple occasions.

Continuing with his wide-ranging statement, Biafra then goes on to accuse Trump of trying to avoid losing millions of dollars in the stock market before claiming he is looking to overcome the coronavirus through herd immunity. “He had to know Wall St. would plunge, costing him and his monster children million$,” explains Biafra. “No. Worse. Trump is still in cahoots with that wacky quacky Kevorkian-looking Dr. Atlas who is all about ‘Herd Immunity’. You know, let as many people as possible get sick and die off til a majority wind up immune?” Biafra follows this up by saying herd immunity would kill millions of Americans, a notion he compares to Hitler. “Docs and scientists in this country estimate that based on the death rate of US COVID victims, the Herd Immunity death toll here would be at least 2 MILLION people!!! More likely closer to 6 MILLION – same as all the Jews killed by Hitler.”

Biafra closes out the staggering post with a plead to impeach Trump and to force a Senate trial for genocide, which would also delay the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. “So again, if they really want to delay Barrett and the Fundamentalists sweeping the whole Supreme Court, IMPEACH TRUMP AND FORCE A SENATE TRIAL NOW!!!” writes Biafra. “Not just for 220,000+ counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide.Now add Genocide. That’s right, GENOCIDE. Against his own people. Like Assad, Stalin, Mao – and too many Banana Republic-ans to name.”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat