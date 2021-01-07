Rhye Shares Gorgeous New Video for “Come In Closer”

Home News Tristan Kinnett January 7th, 2021 - 8:05 PM

Mike Milosh, better known as Rhye, shared his latest song “Come In Closer” with a video co-directed by him and his partner, Genevieve Medow-Jenkins. It’s the fourth single released in advance of his upcoming album Home, which is due January 22 via Loma Vista Recordings.

Since 2010, Rhye has developed a steady style with fairly androgynous-sounding vocals, soulful r&b melodies, ambient textures, downtempo bass and drum rhythms and lush synth strings and brass arrangements. “Come In Closer” is one of Rhye’s more upbeat tracks thanks to a smooth yet funky bass part, hand claps and other percussive touches. It also goes big on the chamber arrangements, especially during the second half while Rhye builds on the countermelodies of “Let it all go/Come in closer” and “Oh how I’d love for you to come home with me.”

In a press release, Rhye said the song represents, “as relationships deepen and you invite someone into your world, your life, your home, layers of appreciation, vulnerability, and patience reveal themselves.” That includes any kind of relationship, not just romantic ones. The video shows a relationship between two siblings, who are “living without fear or inhibition, wild with the joy of simply being.”

The siblings spend the video playing outdoors, seemingly left to themselves on a particularly sunny day. Whether it’s splashing into a pond in the woods, jumping on a trampoline, running on the beach or dancing during golden hour up in the hills, the kids are smiling the whole way through.There’s also a dog and two cats filling out the remaining cuteness quota for the video.

Other singles from Home include “Beautiful,” “Helpless” and “Black Rain.” It’s Rhye’s first full-length album to break from the black-and-white artwork aesthetic, and the songs are fittingly a bit warmer. Cover artwork isn’t all there is, however, and his first move to color for 2019’s Spirit EP was full of calmer piano-centric songs. His previous two albums, Woman (2013) and Blood (2018) also dealt with his usual concepts of love and sensuality as well.