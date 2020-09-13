Rhye Releases Dreamy, Love-Struck Video for New Track “Helpless”

Home News Peter Mann September 13th, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Rhye is the creative musical project of Toronto, Canada-based R&B artist Mike Milosh, who recently released the smooth, melodic single, “Helpless.” The track itself, along with its accompanying music video, premiered this past Wednesday September 9, and according to a press release, “‘Helpless’ focuses on love in its most intimate and romantic form. With his distinct countertenor, Milosh chronicles the desire to ‘write a million love songs,’ not as a grand gesture but an everyday promise. His voice glides over an euphonious blend of percussion, string arrangements, and a flurry of synths and keys.”

The music video, directed by Milosh’s partner Genevieve Medow-Jenkins, opens with a mother and son taking a drive on the way to a yoga class. Once there, the son signs them into the class and is immediately taken with the young attractive yoga instructor. As they begin the class, the son is observantly watching the yoga instructor’s every move. When the young man closes his eyes, he fantasizes about painting a portrait of the young woman, who is perched on a serene setting of foliage and rocks amidst a stream of water. There are scenes intercut of them kissing among a romantic rendezvous overlooking a sunset. The continuous dreamy, love-struck fantasy also features the couple jumping on a bed and filming each other in a comfortable home setting. To listen to Rhye’s “Helpless” stream below, via YouTube.

The track itself is a smooth, vibrantly bouncy sexy groove. The production features lush string arrangements and cascading synths that blends well with the soft angelic vocals provided by Milosh. The aforementioned press release, furthering the laid back, chill vibe of the song and its accompanying video, concludes with “…the “Helpless” video champions the creative connection between Milosh and Medow-Jenkins. It features actress Conor Leslie, dancer, director and choreographer Fatima Robinson, and Fatima’s son Xuly Williams. ‘The video for ‘Helpless’ evokes our earliest memories of being young and dreaming up what love and joy could look like,’ says Milosh. Medow-Jenkins adds: ‘Creating art like this video, made with our closest friends, has been the greatest joy of our quarantine. We hope it can inspire you to dream what love and joy can look like for your life now: through friendship, family, or a perfect stranger.'”

Rhye previously released the single “Beautiful” which was previously reported, here on mxdn, as described having, “…a soulful and steady beat throughout. The song showcases Michael Milosh aka Rhye’s vocals which are far-reaching in the realm of breezy and cool.”