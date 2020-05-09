Rhye Drops Calming New Single “Beautiful”

Home News Kelly Tucker May 9th, 2020 - 6:08 PM

Rhye released a new track, “Beautiful” which has a soulful and steady beat throughout. The song showcases Michael Milosh aka Rhye’s vocals which are far-reaching in the realm of breezy and cool. The track emulates the word beautiful in many ways, as you float along with his rhythm. The lyrics are delicately balanced against the beat and the vocals harmonize in various, layered tones before fading out entirely.

According to a statement, “Beautiful’ is Rhye’s first proper single since the release of 2018’s Juno-Award winning Blood. It’s sophisticated in its subtlety, opening with a flurry of strings and a taut percussive beat. Throughout, the song gently surges with humming organ and piano. Milosh’s voice shimmers over a mellow bass line and is instantly recognizable as he advocates for finding beauty in everyday life. This idea is being presented via A Beautiful Weekend on the Rhye website, where the song is paired with accompanying visuals of beauty.”

“As we all share in this collective crazy moment that is quarantine, there are many ways to deal with the isolation, many ways we can truly fall into ourselves,” says Milosh. “For me, celebrating the beauty that is my partner has been a huge inspiration for me and a saving grace. Beauty is something we truly need to be open to in this moment. Find it in music, art, your loved ones, or yourself.”

Milosh has been filling his isolation time recording new music and performing livestreams as part of Secular Sabbath, including a morning ambient performance with Joseph August and the Corona Sabbath with Diplo. Secular Sabbath, the LA based creative community founded by his partner Genevieve Medow Jenkins, initially focused on live ambient music events. During quarantine, it has blossomed with a range of offerings.

In conjunction with the “Beautiful” single release, Rhye is offering a limited edition Box of Beautiful care package which includes a tote bag, a custom scented candle by Joia, a vegan leather embossed notebook and pen, a postcard, engraved selenite, and a bandana.

Rhye recently released a new track, “Needed” which he shared via his website. “Needed’ is a song about something greater than wanting someone in your life, or to be wanted, or liked or loved. It’s about that deeper yearning to be needed by someone you love, to feel that sense of purpose.” He is scheduled to tour Europe in mid-November with stops in Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, United Kingdom.