Rhye Announces New Album Home for January 2021 Release and Shares Video for New Song “Black Rain”

Rhye, the R&B group from Los Angeles-based artist Mike Milosh, has released a brand new video and single called “Black Rain,” which will appear on the group’s upcoming studio album Home. The new full-length studio effort is set for release early next year on January 22 via the Loma Vista Recordings label. “Black Rain” follows the album’s previous singles “Helpless,” and “Beautiful.”

“Black Rain” sees Milosh at his soft, electro-pop best as light drums and bass lines are layered by high, falsetto vocals reminiscent of some classic Prince performances. The corresponding video was directed by Hollywood film producer Sam Taylor-Johnson and depicts her husband and famed actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Tenet, Kickass, Nocturnal Animals) performing an interpretive dance of the song on a raised platform under a string of rope lights.

According to a press release, the song was inspired by “A skittering movement within Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade,” which was the driving force being the song’s “almost ballet-esque and very Russian-sounding string arrangements.” In order to achieve a certain classic rock quality, Milosh also tracked the song’s drums with a ’”50s era three-piece Ludwig kit.” Describing the song himself, Milosh says he took some inspiration from quintessential ’80s sounds as well. “It has this 80s version of disco, like the way Quincy Jones was interpreting disco,” he explains.

Home, written throughout 2019 and early 2020, was recorded at United Recording Studios, Revival at The Complex (Earth, Wind, & Fire), as well as Milosh’s home studio, and mixed by Alan Moulder, who has previously worked with iconic bands including Nine Inch Nails, Interpol and My Bloody Valentine. Home will mark Rhye’s fourth full-length studio effort and first since 2019’s Spirit.

Home track list:

1. “Intro”

2. “Come in Closer”

3. “Beautiful”

4. “Safeword”

5. “Hold You Down”

6. “I Need a Lover”

7. “Helpless”

8. “Black Rain”

9. “Sweetest Revenge”

10. “My Heart Bleeds”

11. “Fire”

12. “Holy”

13. “Outro”