Grace Potter Announces December 2020 Twilight Hour Live Stream Concert

Home News Krista Marple December 17th, 2020 - 7:56 AM

Vermont-bred singer songwriter Grace Potter is holding a holiday themed livestream event called Twilight Hour on December 22 at 8 p.m. ET. The event will be available to watch via VEEPs, a streaming platform and can be accessed through Jan 1.

Tickets for the live event are $25 and can be purchased here. A ticket will give you access to the live stream where Potter “will perform songs, regale you with the tales of Christmas past, and make your life stuck at home just a little bit brighter this holiday season,” according to the VEEPs event page.

Throughout the year, Potter has been holding live stream events under the Twilight Hour series, which was launched in the spring through her YouTube channel. She also teamed up with other artists like Jim James, Julien Baker, Andrew Bird and more to perform a cover of Burt Bacharach’s “What the World Needs Now is Love” for a separate livestream. The artists got together for the Newport Folk Festival live stream on August 2.

Potter announced in early August that she would be playing socially-distanced concerts for Twilight Concerts On The Farm, which takes place at South Farms in Morris, Connecticut. Potter performed on August 22 on the 10 acre farm.

Moon Crush, an in-person festival planned for 2021, is set to take place April 26 through May 1 at Miramar Beach, Florida. The music festival features Potter on the bill alongside The Revivalists, Needtobreathe, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unite and more. Tickets for Moon Crush range from $750 to $1450 depending on the type of ticket chosen.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna