New Kids On The Block Turn Up With New Song “House Party” Featuring Boyz II Men, Big Freedia, Jordin Sparks And More

Home News Kelly Tucker April 26th, 2020 - 5:20 PM

Flashback, and I mean all the way back with the New Kids on the Block, Naughty By Nature, Jordin Sparks, Boyz II Men and many more in this fun jam, “House Party” which features a cameo of Carrie Underwood and Kid N Play. This song is a fun-filled, jam-packed video and song which has a great hook and beat to dissipate your quarantine worries. The lyrics, “House Party, let’s get it started, cuz we’ve waited for so long. Stay home, stay home.” The stay home part of the song is accentuated. The single has been released to raise money for the nonprofit No Kid Hungry, features an utterly baffling array of guests: ’90s R&B leviathans Boyz II Men, New Orleans bounce queen Big Freedia, back-in-the-day New Jersey rap group Naughty By Nature, and onetime American Idol winner Jordin Sparks.

The song begins with Donnie Wahlberg from New Kids on the Block, providing a philosophical message, set against a starry sky, he uplifts everyone with his advice. He starts, “For those about to lose their minds, you’ve got to remember, that in the worst of times we can make the best of times.” The beat definitely kicks up as the celebrities featured in the video dance around their respective living room or space where they are quarantined.

The good news is they are making a fun situation out of one that has wreaked havoc on society at large. Partly through the song, the beat changes with a rap hook when Naughty By Nature comes through strongly and finishing with Big Freedia giving a PSA, “Stay home, it won’t be too long.” It’s been decades since we’ve seen these artists but all together, making a cause to spark joy in the lives of others, especially during this pandemic is golden. New Kids on the Block includes, Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood. Mark Wahlberg is also featured with his kids jumping around in the house, having a great time. Other cameo appearances include, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and more.

According to a news release, Donnie says the song came to him while he was home in quarantine. “I was inspired. People need to be entertained, to feel light, to be happy. If we can do even the smallest thing to lift someone’s day we will do that.” Even better, all proceeds from the song (including T-shirts available on the band’s website) will benefit No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit designed to help feed America’s children. “All we want to do is give back in the best way we know how,” he added.