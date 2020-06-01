Oh Sees John Dwyer and Kyp Malone of TV On The Radio Form New Band Bent Arcana and Announce Self-Titled Debut for August 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech June 1st, 2020 - 10:51 AM

Oh Sees frontman John Dwyer has teamed up with Kyp Malone of TV on the Radio to form a new outfit titled Bent Arcana, who are set to release their self-titled debut record on August 21 via Castle Face. The multi-instrumentalists will be joined by Ryan Sawyer of Gang Gang Dance, bassist Peter Kerlin, saxophonist Brad Caulkins, keyboardist Tom Dolas of Mr Elevator & The Brain Hotel, guitarist Marcos Rodriguez, violinist Laena “Geronimo” Myers-Ionita, tenor saxophonist Joce Soubiran and percussionist Andres Renteria.

Their first available single “The Gate,” is an eclectic bend of genres, with some experimental samples thrown in across a downtempo / jazz inspired rhythm section. The track blends in some elements of jazz rock and prog rock fusion present during the 1970s, creating a memory of old school Los Angeles television soundtracks.

“This is the first interstellar transmission from five days of electrified & improvised sessions recorded at Stu-Stu-Studio, edited down to 40 minutes for your earballs,” Dwyer said in a statement. “Bent Arcana is the inceptive chapter in what I hope to be several releases showcasing these types of off-the-cuff musical compositions. So you can try your fry on and turn off. This one is very much on the ECM / 70s hard fusion / prog-kraut tip.”

Oh Sees released the studio album Face Stabber last year, and were expected to tour this summer, however the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered live music events across the globe. The psychedelic prog rock effort had a bulk of its runtime made up with two lengthy 35-minute songs.

Dave Sitek of TV On The Radio also has a side project called The Neverly Boys, alongside Daniel Ledinsky. Check out our interview with Malone here.

Bent Acana track list

The Gate Outré Sorcellerie Misanthrope Gets Lunch Mimi Oblivion Sigil Sprites

