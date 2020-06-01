Oh Sees John Dwyer and Kyp Malone of TV On The Radio Form New Band Bent Arcana and Announce Self-Titled Debut for August 2020 Release

Oh Sees frontman John Dwyer has teamed up with Kyp Malone of TV on the Radio to form a new outfit titled Bent Arcana, who are set to release their self-titled debut record on August 21 via Castle Face. The multi-instrumentalists will be joined by Ryan Sawyer of Gang Gang Dance, bassist Peter Kerlin, saxophonist Brad Caulkins, keyboardist Tom Dolas of Mr Elevator & The Brain Hotel, guitarist Marcos Rodriguez, violinist Laena “Geronimo” Myers-Ionita, tenor saxophonist Joce Soubiran and percussionist Andres Renteria.
Their first available single “The Gate,” is an eclectic bend of genres, with some experimental samples thrown in across a downtempo / jazz inspired rhythm section. The track blends in some elements of jazz rock and prog rock fusion present during the 1970s, creating a memory of old school Los Angeles television soundtracks.
“This is the first interstellar transmission from five days of electrified & improvised sessions recorded at Stu-Stu-Studio, edited down to 40 minutes for your earballs,” Dwyer said in a statement. “Bent Arcana is the inceptive chapter in what I hope to be several releases showcasing these types of off-the-cuff musical compositions. So you can try your fry on and turn off. This one is very much on the ECM / 70s hard fusion / prog-kraut tip.”
Oh Sees released the studio album Face Stabber last year, and were expected to tour this summer, however the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered live music events across the globe. The psychedelic prog rock effort had a bulk of its runtime made up with two lengthy 35-minute songs.
Dave Sitek of TV On The Radio also has a side project called The Neverly Boys, alongside Daniel Ledinsky. Check out our interview with Malone here.
Bent Acana track list
- The Gate
- Outré Sorcellerie
- Misanthrope Gets Lunch
- Mimi
- Oblivion Sigil
- Sprites
Photo Credit: Brett Padelford