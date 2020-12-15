Annie Clark Says New St. Vincent Album Is “Locked and Loaded” and Should Come Out in Mid-2021

Home News Aaron Grech December 15th, 2020 - 12:32 PM

St. Vincent flexed her way through a memorable set on the Outdoor Stage.

Alternative pop artist Annie Clark is preparing a new studio album, which she says is “lucked and loaded” with a projected spring or summer 2021 release date. This new album will see the artist venture into new sonic territories, reflecting what she calls “a tectonic shift.” Some of her influences are more traditional pop and soul oriented and the performer also expressed interest in stripping back her live performances.

“I felt I had gone as far as I could possibly go with angularity,” St. Vincent explained. “I was interested in going back to the music I’ve listened to more than any other — Stevie Wonder records from the early ’70s, Sly And The Family Stone. I studied at the feet of those masters.”

The performer’s last studio album MASSEDUCATION came out in 2017 , where it achieved commercial success as St. Vincent’s first top 10 and critical acclaim, making mxdwn’s top albums list that year. St. Vincent also released a reimagined version of the project the following year, which was given the slightly revamped title MassEducation.

Earlier this year St. Vincent premiered a new podcast series called Shower Sessions, which highlighted up-and-coming artists such as Amber Mark, Duckwrth, Donna Missal, Kassi Ashton, Banners and Loote. Each artist was interviewed from St. Vincent’s bathtub and performed a track at the end each episode. These artists came from a variety of different genres such as indie pop, country, hip hop and indie rock.

St. Vincent has also been busy this year releasing covers of Tool’s “Forty Six & 2” and Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.” She also reworked her song “New York” twice this year, once with fellow musician Yoshiki and another time at the Bam Virtual Gala live stream.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela