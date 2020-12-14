A Look Back: Watch Maggie Rogers Perform “Anybody” Live at Berklee College of Music

Home News Aaron Grech December 14th, 2020 - 9:33 PM

Maggie Rogers will be releasing some beloved classics on her upcoming retrospective album Notes From The Archive: Recordings 2011-2016, which will be released this Friday, December 18. As this project approaches, let’s take a look back at Rogers prior to her becoming an indie pop sensation.

This performance of “Anybody” was recorded in 2011 at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts during the month of July. This performance sees Rogers greeted with a full band, as she emotionally sings on top of the country instrumental, by utilizing the same passion she continues to carry to this day. This song would later appear on her studio album Blood Ballet in 2014, which preceded her massive hit “Alaska” by two years.

“anybody”

july 2011. boston, ma.

this is the song that started it all for me. 💓https://t.co/vRFbxC9Lnj ‘Notes from the Archive: Recordings 2011-2016’ out this friday via @DebaySounds pic.twitter.com/RMpqxrNZk6 — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) December 14, 2020

“So much of this record is about the process. It’s about honoring the time it takes to come to a full form…I wanted to give you the chance to hear me grow and hear me make mistakes, hear me change — because all of those pieces are really beautiful parts of my present, and I don’t feel complete without them in the world,” Rogers said in a press release.

It’s been a busy year for Rogers, in addition to the new record she has been teaming up with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers to cover the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris.” She also performed “It’s Nighttime” on Sesame Street and performed alongside Leon Bridges during the Democratic National Convention earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer