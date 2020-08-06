St. Vincent Shares Another Acoustic Cover of Tool’s “Forty Six & 2”

Home News Adam Benavides August 6th, 2020 - 9:18 PM

Indie rocker Annie Clark, also known by her stage name as St. Vincent, has shared another cover of the iconic Tool song, “Forty Six & 2.” The singer shared a video of her performing an acoustic cover of the song on her Instagram account, which appears to be backstage before a show in support of her 2017 album, Masseduction.

Back in 2018, the indie rocker performed a prompt version of the song when she was asked which famous riffs she wished she had written while appearing on BBC Radio 6’s Instagram account.

Born in 1982 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the indie pop singer has built quite an impressive music career over the past almost 20 years. After studying at Boston’s famed Berklee School of Music, Clark became a member of the Polyphonic Spree before joining Sufjan Steven’s touring band in 2006. That same year she began recording her debut studio album under the stage name St. Vincent.

Her debut album Marry Me came in 2007, followed by Actor (2009), Strange Mercy (2011), Love This Giant (2012), recorded with the Talking Heads’ David Byrne, St. Vincent (2014) and the previously mentioned Masseduction in 2017.

Her 2014 self-titled album was lauded by critics throughout the music industry, receiving album of the year nods from NME, The Guardian, Entertainment Weekly and Slant while being named the second best album of the year by Time magazine. The record would also ultimately win her the GRAMMY Award for Best Alternative Album, making St. Vincent the first solo female artist to win in that specific category in 20 years.

Back in April, the singer/songwriter launched a new podcast called Shower Sessions, in partnership with the insurance provider Progressive. The podcast features interviews and collaborations with independent musicians recorded in her home shower.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat