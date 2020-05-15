Watch St. Vincent Give “New York” the Acoustic Treatment During BAM Virtual Gala Live Stream

Home News Roy Lott May 15th, 2020 - 4:41 PM

St. Vincent flexed her way through a memorable set on the Outdoor Stage.

Grammy-winning artist St.Vincent ended Brooklyn Academy of Music Gala with an acoustic performance of her song “New York” from her2017 high-fidelity ranked album Masseduction. The performance showcased Vincent, real name Annie Clark, with a guitar in a dark room with multicolored lights showing on both sides, giving it a dark and moody tone throughout. According to Consequence of Sound, Clark’s performance was pre-recorded, which Clark slightly hinted at towards the end when saying “That was the one!”

The hour-long event paid tribute this year’s honorees including actress Cate Blanchett, writer Zadie Smith, and philanthropist Jeanne Donovan Fisher. Along with the award-giving, special at-home performances of the previously scheduled choir, dance, and art performances were also shown. The performance was directed by Adam McClelland and produced by Leah Lehrer. Check out the special performance below.

Since quarantine, the singer-songwriter recently performed a slight cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Dancing Days,” off of the band’s 1973 album Houses Of The Holy as well as starting a new Shower Sessions Podcast, which consists of interviews and musical sessions with up and coming independent artists, recorded in St. Vincent’s shower at home. Interviews have featured Amber Mark, Duckwrth, Donna Missal, Kassi Ashton, Banners, and Loote.

Earlier this year, she performed alongside the Foo Fighters, Mavis Staples and Beck for a special Prince tribute called Let’s Go Crazy, performing the late singer’s song “Controversy.”