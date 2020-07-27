Watch St. Vincent Cover “Stairway to Heaven” For Everyone Who Misses It Being Played at Guitar Stores

Home News Aaron Grech July 27th, 2020 - 11:46 PM

St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) is back with another Led Zeppelin cover, taking on the band’s classic “Stairway to Heaven,” from their legendary 1974 studio album Led Zeppelin IV. The artist shared the cover on her Instagram page, dedicating it to guitar players and guitar stores which are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This cover is more of a brief clip featuring St. Vincent’s favorite riffs from the song, including its iconic introduction and the riffs from the song’s buildup around the two minute mark. St. Vincent’s Instagram post also referenced a slew of other classics that are popular among beginning guitar players, such as “Smoke On The Water” and “Sweet Home Alabama.”

“Since guitar stores have been closed, I thought you might have missed the sound of someone fumbling through ‘stairway to heaven.’ (Not pictured but honorable mention, ‘smoke on the water’ ‘sweet home Alabama’ ‘black dog’ ‘where ever I may roam’),” St. Vincent wrote. “Love to all my guitar players out there. I know. I miss it too.”

The performer showed up at the Brooklyn Academy of Music virtual gala live stream back in May, where she performed the song “New York” from her 2017 studio album Masseduction. Clark had previously covered the Led Zeppelin song “Dancing Days” from their 1973 album Houses of The Holy.

Back in April, Clark debuted a brief podcast series called Shower Sessions. This podcast covered a variety of upcoming musical artists from various genres such as Amber Mark, Duckwrth, Donna Missal, Kassi Ashton, Banners and Loote.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela