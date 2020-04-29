St. Vincent Announces New Shower Sessions Podcast

Home News Aaron Grech April 29th, 2020 - 9:30 PM

Alternative pop performer St. Vincent has announced a new podcast titled Shower Sessions, which has released its first six episodes online. This podcast was created in collaboration with the insurance company Progressive, and consists of interviews and musical sessions with up and coming independent artists, recorded in St. Vincent’s shower at home.

The first artists interviewed for this podcast include Amber Mark, Duckwrth, Donna Missal, Kassi Ashton, Banners, and Loote, who each perform a wide range of genres from indie pop, country, hip hop indie rock. According to St. Vincent, the show takes place in a shower setting as it is “where pretty much every singer got their start.”

Named Annie Clark, St. Vincent burst onto the music scene back in 2007 with her debut album Marry Me, and eventually garnered major critical success during the 2010s with the release of Strange Mercy in 2011 and her self-titled album in 2014.

Her most recent studio album release MASSEDUCATION is her most commercially successful record to date, granting Clark her first top 10 on the Billboard 200. The album was also a massive critical success like her previous two projects getting mentioned in numerous best of lists for the year including our own.

“While these tracks don’t conjure up magical images like wizards or spells, there’s something about the way Vincent writes music that makes it seem like she has something special about her,” mxdwn reviewer Henry Piper explained. “Her magical musical essence will continue to have a long and fruitful career.”

Check out the trailer and performances below:

Photo Credit: Owen Ela