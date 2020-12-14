Late Deftones Bassist Chi Cheng to Release Live Spoken Word Album in January 2020

Home News Aaron Grech December 14th, 2020 - 11:50 PM

The late Deftones bassist Chi Cheng will be having a posthumous live spoken-word album release called The Head Up Project, which is set to come out next January. This project was originally recorded at The Paris Cafe in Sacramento, California back in January of 2001, with the project currently available for pre-order here.

Cheng passed away back in 2013, after being left in a comatose state following injuries sustained from a 2008 car accident. His family, fans and friends have since started a foundation to promote seatbelt awareness called Buckle Up For Chi, which is entirely run by a group of volunteers. This project will be extremely limited, with only 200 copies in print.

“This is the hardest thing to write to you. Your love and heart and devotion to Chi was unconditional and amazing. I know that you will always remember him as a giant of a man on stage with a heart for every one of you,” his family wrote at the time of his passing.

The Deftones discussed potentially releasing an Eros EP, which would feature contributions from the late Cheng. This EP was titled after Eros, a project that the band were working on the same year of Cheng’s accident, but never completed. The band’s most recent album Ohms, came out in September and was supported by the singles “Genesis” and the title-track, which features a blend of dream pop and alternative metal. A 20th anniversary edition of their studio album White Pony, came out earlier this week.