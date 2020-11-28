Maggie Rogers Performs “It’s Nighttime” On Sesame Street For Show’s 51st Season

Home News Kyle Cravens November 28th, 2020 - 7:15 PM

Via Consequence of Sound, help to inaugurate season 51 of Sesame Street was none other than pop music sensation Maggie Rogers and her performance of “It’s Nighttime.”

Her performance was wonderfully ingrained into the episode, which itself was obsessive toward nighttime creatures and happenings. After the episodes plot and viewers have soaked in lessons on the ecosystem of nighttime, Rogers emphasized lyrics in the song that related to characters in the show and the theme at hand. She sang Big Bird to sleep, “And when you are done having your fun/ Make sure that you lay down now/ You need your rest now.”

Interestingly, this is the first time a Sesame Street episode can be viewed before its network debut, thanks to the streaming service HBO Max. This will set a precedent for exclusive early access to future episode on the platform.

Rogers just announced a new retrospective album that features six never-before-heard-tracks that’s slated to release in December. She was also notably one half to a dynamic performance at the virtual Democratic National Convention, alongside Leon Bridges.

photo credit: Kalyn Oyer