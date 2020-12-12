Sturgill Simpson Surprise Releases Second Bluegrass Album Of The Year, Cuttin’ Grass Vol 2 – The Cowboy Arms Sessions

Home News Ariel King December 12th, 2020 - 7:45 PM

Sturgill Simpson has returned with a new album, Cuttin’ Grass Vol 2 – The Cowboy Arms Sessions, which is the follow-up to his album Cuttin Grass Volume 1, that had been released this past October. Simpson had written each of the songs on the album, with Merle Haggard joining him to write “Hobo Cartoon.”

Sierra Hull joined Simpson with backup vocals and the Mandolin, while Bike Dub played pass, Stuart Duncan played fiddle in addition to his vocal contributions, Scott Vestal contributed backing vocals and played the banjo, Tim O’Brien and Mark Howard both contributed lead guitar, rhythm guitar and vocals, and Miles Miller contributed with percussion and vocals. Ora Simpson executive produced, Dave Ferguson produced, Sean Sullivan recorded and engineered the album while Richard Dodd mastered. Simpson and his team dubbed themselves “The Hillbilly Avengers.”

“On Volume 2, we recorded everything I was too afraid to do on Volume 1,” Simpson said in a press statement. “It’s hard to deny that this is a much more personal record. I was thinking about my kids, my grandfather, my wife.”

Simpson had released Volume 1 of the album in October, with the album featuring 20 tracks. Vol. 2 includes 12 new songs, including the tracks “Oh Sarah,” “Some Days” and more.

Last month, Simpson criticized the Country Music Association following their snub of John Prine at the Country Music Awards, who had passed away due to COVID-19 this past April. In a now deleted post on social media, Simpson had stated “I just wanted to see if they’d say his name but nope.”

In October, Simpson also released a music video for his single “Make Art Not Friends.” Simpson participated in a John Prine Tribute live stream event in June, honoring the late musician.

<a href="https://sturgillsimpson.bandcamp.com/album/cuttin-grass-vol-2-the-cowboy-arms-sessions">Cuttin Grass – Vol. 2 (The Cowboy Arms Sessions) by Sturgill Simpson</a>

Cuttin Grass Vol 2 – The Cowboy Arms Sessions track list

1. Call to Arms

2. Brace for Impact (Live a Little)

3. Oh Sarah

4. Hero

6. Welcome to Earth (Pollywog)

7. Jesus Boogie

8. Keep It Between Lines

9. You Can Have the Crown

10. Tennessee

11. Some Days

12. Hobo Cartoon

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna