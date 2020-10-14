Sturgill Simpson to Release New Bluegrass Album Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 – The Butcher Shoppe Sessions Reimagining Songs From His Discography

Home News Aaron Grech October 14th, 2020 - 2:12 PM

Sturgill Simpson is set to release a new bluegrass album called Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 – The Butcher Shoppe Sessions, out on October 16. This project will feature reworkings from his catalogue, including 2014’s Metamodern Sounds in Country Music and 2016’s A Sailor’s Guide to Earth. The album will hold 20 recordings, featuring guest musicians such as Mark Howard, Scott Vestal, Mike Bub, Sierra Hull, Tim O’Brien, Miles Miller and Stuart Duncan.

Simpson’s last studio album Sound & Fury was a stark departure from his previous work, as he eschewed a majority of his country roots for a more grandy blues infused, cyberpunk project, accompanied by an anime film directed by Jumpei Mizusaki. Following this release, he announced he was “done” with Elektra records, and hinted at his reasons for pursing such an expensive project.

“Maybe if you don’t want to be on a record label anymore, you make a record they can’t market, then you get them to spend a million bucks on an animation film and refuse to promote it, and leave them holding this giant un-recouped debt,” Simpson explained in an interview with Uproxx. “Maybe the bean counters will make a decision for me. I can go back to just doing it myself better than they do. That’s what I’ve learned. Because they don’t know what the fuck to do with me.”

The performer has been busy this year, hosting a live stream at the Ryman Auditorium, appearing at a live stream tribute to the late John Prine and the music video release of “Make Art Not Friends.”

Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 – The Butcher Shoppe Sessions track list

1. All Around You

2. All the Pretty Colors

3. Breakers Roar

4. I Don’t Mind

5. I Wonder

6. Just Let Go

7. Life Ain’t Fair

8. A Little Light

9. Life of Sin

10. Long White Line

11. Living the Dream

12. Old King Coal

13. Railroad of Sin

14. Sitting Here Without You

15. Sometimes Wine

16. The Storm

17. Time After All

18. Turtles All the Way Down

19. Voices

20. Water in a Well

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna