Jadakiss Moves New Album Ignatius Featuring Pusha-T, Rick Ross, John Legend and More to March 2020

Ashwin Chary March 4th, 2020 - 8:19 PM

American rapper, Jadakiss, has announced the new release date for his fifth studio album, IGNATIUS, for Mar. 6. The album will feature big names such as John Legend, Rick Ross, Pusha-T and more.

The album was originally set to release on Feb. 28, but was pushed back due to unknown reasons. Jadakiss mentions how this album is meant to celebrate the life of Icepick Jay, and the single, “Hunting Season,” is a metaphor about taking out MC’s in the rap arena.

“The IGNATIUS album means a lot to me, it celebrates the life of my brother Icepick Jay, another one we lost too soon. It was Jay’s dream for me to collaborate with Pusha T on a new song,” Jadakiss said. “The single we’d planned to release together, “Hunting Season,” is a lyrical metaphor about taking out MC’s in the rap arena, and we didn’t want anyone to confuse it with anything else. So out respect for Jay’s memory, for Pop Smoke’s memory, Pusha and I agreed to put this one on hold for a minute.”

The album is set to feature 13 brand-new tracks, with over 10 different artists featured in eight different songs. Jadakiss recently released his new track, “Me,” earlier last year in October. The song was released simultaneously with a short film, Me, which featured Jadakiss.

IGNATIUS TRACK LIST:

1.) Pearly Gates

2.) Huntin Season – featuring Pusha T

3.) Keep It 100

4.) Catch & Release – featuring Justin Jesso

5.) Me

6.) Anna Mae Skit

7.) NYB (Need Your Best) – featuring Ty Dolla $ign

8.) Angel’s Getting Pedicured – featuring 2Chainz

9.) Kisses To the Sky – featuring Rick Ross, Emmany

10.) My Condolences Skit

11.) Gov’t Cheese – featuring Dej Loaf, Nino Man, Millyz

12.) I Know – featuring John Legend

13.) Closure – featuring Chayse