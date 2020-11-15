Django Django Announce New Album Glowing In The Dark For February 2021 Release, Share Album’s Title Track

Django Django are a British art rock band and they announced that in February 2021 they will be releasing a new album entitled Glowing In The Dark and they also shared the title track with a video. To date they have released three albums, their eponymous debut in 2012, Born Under Saturn in 2015 and Marble Skies in 2018 with Glowing In The Dark being their fourth release.

“Glowing In The Dark” opens with a synthesized drum beat and a sweeping resonance synthesizer sound. The vocals come in and sing the first verse while the drum beat continues while the synth part is hard to hear. During the chorus of the song the synth part gets much louder and adds much more resonance while the “dark” lyric during the line in the chorus “now we’re glowing in the dark” is repeated numerous times in a specific pattern. A second verse is sung and the chorus is sung for the rest of the song until it ends with only music and the “dark” lyric fading in and out and repeating very fast.

The video is animated and features a man in sunglasses dancing and singing the song in front of a background that is constantly changing color and has flying colors all throughout the video. The man remains sketched and outlined in black and white throughout the video even though the flying colors are touching him constantly and vice versa.

Django Django was founded in 2009 by drummer David Maclean, singer and guitarist Vincent Neff, bassist Jimmy Dixon and keyboardist Tommy Grace. They attended Edinburgh College Of Art where they all met and formed the band.