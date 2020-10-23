Hot Chip and Jarvis Cocker Soundtrack the Ultimate Teenage Girl Sleepover in New Video for “Straight to the Morning”

Home News Ariel King October 23rd, 2020 - 5:15 AM

Hot Chip have released their latest single, “Straight To The Morning,” featuring Jarvis Cocker. The track was accompanied by a new music video directed by Réalité, which features a group of teenage girls wrecking havoc during a sleepover while their parents are out of town. The single will also appear on a limited edition 10″ vinyl that will be released January 15, 2021.

Originally written with Dua Lipa in mind, “Straight To The Morning” features upbeat pop sounds and enthusiastic grooves. Cocker’s voice flows over the track, bringing his unique sound to the club track that urges listeners to get up and dance. Cocker manages to raise the song to new heights, his vocals giving the track a fun sound to match its accompanying video. The collaboration with Cocker came to be after he joined Hot Chip to DJ at Paris’ Les Bains Douches.

“‘Straight To The Morning’ is a disco anthem about going out, for a time when people really can’t, and it features our friend Jarvis Cocker urging us to go ‘straight through until the break of dawn,'” Hot Chip said in a press statement. “Somehow he seems an unlikely figure in this all, and we like it that way.”

Beginning with one of the girls’ fathers finding a digital camera and scrolling through the photos, the girls don fur coats and colorful clothes as they throw Magic cards and stuffing their faces full of chips, cheetos and chocolate. The group shoot each other with nerf guns and throw mattresses at one another, all dancing and laughing through the night with unsupervised fun. They break a prized vase, play baseball with ceramic plates and perform with their band in the living room as they jump up and down in the mess they’ve created, sweeping up before their parents notice.

“This was the very last musical session I was involved in before lockdown,” Cocker said in a press statement. “It felt very poignant to be singing a song about dancing all night long in a club whilst knowing it wouldn’t be possible to do such a thing for the foreseeable future. We danced around the studio quite a lot in the meantime though. It was fun to be a member of the Straight Through Crew for a day.”

The 10″ single will feature the original track as well as the Mighty mouse Remix and “Straight To The Morning” playing cards. Hot Chip also released a cover of Velvet Underground’s “Candy Says” last month, which appeared on their Late Night Tales mix that was released earlier this month. Cocker also shared a cover of the Velvet Underground this month, performing their song “Venus In Furs” with his new group JARV IS… The group also released a track in June titled “Save the Whale,” and released their debut album, Beyond The Pale back in July.

“Straight To The Morning” artwork

Illustration by Rami Afifi

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat