Hot Chip Deconstructs The Velvet Underground’s Song About Transgender Friend Candy Darling on Cover of “Candy Says”

September 2nd, 2020

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Synth pop outfit Hot Chip have unveiled their cover of Velvet Underground’s “Candy Says,” which was dedicated to actress, Warhol Darling and trans icon Candy Darling on the band’s 1969 self-titled album. This song is set to be featured on Hot Chip’s upcoming Late Night Tales mix, where they will debut three additional songs, alongside tracks from Fever Ray, Christina Vantzou and Pale Blue. Late Night Tales will be out on October 2.

This take on “Candy Says” is a complete sonic reworking of the track, with psychedelic synths serving as the main instrumental backdrop during the introduction. The song gradually transitions into an instrumental led by tender vocals and piano, that eventually meld together with the synths that create an ethereal feel.

“I think we all had slightly different understandings of what a Late Night Tales compilation might consist of; varying interpretations of the brief,” the band’s Alexis Taylor stated in a press release. “For some the mix might be what you’d want to listen to as your late night continues, after a night out. For others maybe it suggested a selection of music for listening to as you drift off to sleep; then again it could just be music evocative of night time, or concerned with its traditionally ‘darker’ moods.”

Taylor teamed up with Holy Fuck last year to collaborate on the single “Luxe,” which served as the first piece of new music by Holy Fuck in several years. The band released a music video for “Bath Full of Ecstasy” last year, which was also the namesake of their cancelled tour.

Late Night Mix track list

1. Christina Vantzou – “At Dawn”

2. Hot Chip – “Nothing’s Changed” (Exclusive track)

3. Rhythm & Sound ft. Cornell Campbell – “King In My Empire”

4. Pale Blue – “Have You Passed Through This Night”

5. Suzanne Kraft – “Femme Cosmic”

6. Fever Ray – “To The Moon And Back”

7. PlanningToRock – “Much To Touch”

8. Charlotte Adigery – “1,618”

9. Mike Salta – “Hey Moloko”

10. Matthew Bourne – “Somewhere I Have Never Travelled”

11. Hot Chip – “Candy Says” (Velvet Underground cover version – Exclusive track)

12. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “Who I Am & Why I Am Where”

13. About Group – “The Long Miles”

14. Beatrice Dillon -”Workaround Two”

15. Hot Chip – “Worlds Within Worlds” (Exclusive track)

16. Daniel Blumberg – “The Bomb”

17. Nils Frahm – “Ode”

18. Hot Chip – “None Of These Things” (Exclusive track)

19. Neil Taylor – “Finnegans Wake” excerpt (Exclusive track)

