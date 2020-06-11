John Prine’s Final Song “I Remember Everything” Released During Picture Show: A John Prine Tribute

Home News Jesse Raymer June 11th, 2020 - 8:20 PM

Back in April, legendary folk singer-songwriter John Prine passed away at 73-years-old due to COVID-19 complications. Prine’s career spanned over fifty years and he is credited with being an influential musician to many artists. Some of these include Johnny Cash, Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves. Prine released iconic folk records such as his self titled in 1971, The Missing Years in 1991 and Fair and Square in 2005.

With Prine’s passing, the music industry decided to make a tribute to his legacy. Many artists, including Dan Auerbach, Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson and more came together for this live stream that honored Prine’s life. This live stream, titled Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine aired this evening, June 11 at 7:30 p.m. EST.



The live stream included performances from various artists, clips of Prine and interviews. However, it also included a special performance of Prine’s final song, “I Remember Everything.” This performance is simple and straightforward, with Prine sitting with just an acoustic guitar. The lyrics tell a story of someone looking back on their life, stating how he should be “Careful not to let my past/Go sneaking up on me.”

“I Remember Everything” truly embodies Prine’s musical style, with a hushed instrumental, the focus is really on Prine’s prolific lyrics. Before Prine’s passing, he received the Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award alongside Iggy Pop and Public Enemy. Catch the full live stream below