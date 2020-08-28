The Smashing Pumpkins Releases Two Dance-Influenced Tracks “Cyr” and “The Colour of Love” and Announces New Album Is On The Way

Home News Bryan Boggiano August 28th, 2020 - 6:37 PM

The Smashing Pumpkins announced that a new album is on the way and released two new songs. “Cyr” and “The Color of Love” were both released on Friday through Sumerian Records. The album will feature appearances from the founding members: Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlain, with guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

“Cyr” is a rock song with elements of pop rock. It contains moderate instrumental focus. It comes with an accompanying music video, shot entirely in black and white. “The Colour of Love” contains more focus on the background drums and guitar, containing some elements of new wave in an alt-rock song.

In a press release, Corgan said, “Cyr is dystopic folly, one soul against the world sort of stuff, set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped up time. To me it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn’t possible with faith.“

Linda Strawberry directed the video, which was filmed during quarantine in Chicago and Los Angeles. About the video, she said in a press release, “This is a goth fever dream of pent up emotion – an artistic visual release attempting to create a momentary escape from the emotional black cloud hanging over all of us this year. A dark seduction filmed in quarantine at a social distance.”

Further details about the album will be announced soon.

Corgan revealed in January that he was working on new material for the group’s upcoming album. The group had to postpone their Rock Invasion Tour 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Smashing Pumpkins are one of the most influential, iconic and timeless bands of all time,” said Sumerian CEO Ash Avildsen in a press release. “They’ve played a huge part in my life and I can say the same for so many others in the Sumerian family. This a colossal moment for the label but most importantly, it’s the dawn of a new decade of Smashing Pumpkins music.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat