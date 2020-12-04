The Avalanches Announce December 2020 Live Stream Concert

Home News Aaron Grech December 4th, 2020 - 7:42 PM

The Avalanches next album We Will Always Love You will be out exactly a week from now on December 11, and the group have already announced a new live stream performance, which is set to take place on December 19. Tickets for this upcoming stream are available here, with the show set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. PST.

This stream will be accompanied by a special screening of Jonathan Zawada’s short film Carrier Waves, which serves as a visual companion piece to We Will Always Love You. The group will be broadcasting their performance from the rooftop of Melbourne’s Curtin House, where they will be spinning some of their own material alongside deep cuts from their record collections.

“We would be thrilled if you would join us for our live stream event to help us celebrate the launch of our new album, We Will Always Love You,” the band wrote in a press release. “We will be putting our hearts and souls into this performance and we hope it will uplift you as much as it does us. Let’s end this year on a fucking great note! Come dance with us.”

We Will Always Love You is set to feature some high-profile guests, many of whom have appeared on the project’s previously singles. The title track, features Blood Orange, “Running Red Lights” features Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and Pink Siifu, “Wherever You Go” features Jamie XX, Neneh Cherry and Clypso, “Reflecting Light” features Sananda Maitreya and Vashti Bunyan and “Take Care in Your Dreaming” features Denzel Curry, Tricky and Sampa the Great.