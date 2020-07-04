PJ Harvey Announces Rid of Me a Reissue and Release of 4 Track Demos for August 2020 Release

Home News Paige Willis July 4th, 2020 - 5:17 PM

PJ Harvey has reissued Rid Of Me and 4 Track Demos. This is a continuation of her reissue campaign that will be released August 21.

The record will also be available on Vinyl for the first time since the original release. This new reissue is going to include demo recordings that she recorded at home herself, and also some songs that actually made it onto the original Rid Of Me.

Rid Of Me will be coming after the release of another reissue Dry that is due out at the end of July. The Dry reissue will also include demos that have never been released before.

Harvey‘s two albums with John Parrish will also be re-released within the next year including Dance Hall at Louse Point from 1996 and A Woman A Man Walked By from 2009.

Rid of Me Track List:

Side 1

1. Rid Of Me

2. Missed

3. Legs

4. Rub ‘Til It Bleeds

5. Hook

6. Man-Size Sextet

Side 2

1. Highway 61′ Revisited

2. 50ft Queenie

3. Yuri-G

4. Man-Size

5. Dry

6. Me-Jane

7. Snake

8. Ecstasy

4-Track Demos Tracklisting:

Side 1

1. Rid of Me

2. Legs

3. Reeling

4. Snake

5. Hook

6. 50ft Queenie

7. Driving

Side 2

1. Ecstasy

2. Hardly Wait

3. Rub ‘til it Bleeds

4. Easy

5. M-Bike

6. Yuri-G

7. Goodnight