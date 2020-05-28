PJ Harvey To Reissue Entire Back Catalog on Vinyl Including First-Ever Release of Album Demos NSFW

Home News Jesse Raymer May 28th, 2020 - 9:33 PM

English multi-instrumentalist and vocalist PJ Harvey is releasing her entire music catalog on vinyl. This release includes demos for each album, and this will be the first time Harvey has released any demos. This new release consists of a reissue of her critically acclaimed record, Dry. With this reissue, Dry will be pressed on vinyl for the first time in 20 years.

Dry was initially released on March 30, 1992. It is known for its stand out singles “Dress” and “Sheela-Na-Gig.” With this being Harvey’s debut, it put her on the map for the alternative music scene in the ’90s. This summer will also be an exciting time for Harvey, as she is releasing her first of many demos, an 11 track project titled Dry-Demos on July 24. Additionally, Harvey plans to release two albums that were made with fellow musician John Parish within the next twelve months.



This announcement comes after Harvey released a music video for her track “The Crowded Cell,” which was heard on the television series The Virtues last year. Last spring, Harvey released two tracks, “Descending” and “The Moth.” Both were featured on the stage-adaption recording of the 1950 film All About Eve.

Warning: the following image shows brief nudity



Harvey’s career spans over 30 years, and she has worked with various artists. Harvey originally was part of the rock group Automatic Dlamini from 1988-1991. Harvey, alongside Rob Ellis and Ian Oliver, formed the PJ Harvey Trio, which released albums Dry and Rid of Me. Since going solo in 1993, Harvey has collaborated with various artists. These artists include Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Desert Sessions.

