Thetan Shares Blistering Video for New Song “Frustration/Focused Hatred”

Aaron Grech December 3rd, 2020 - 6:25 PM

Power violence outfit Thetan are back with a new music video for “Frustration/Focused Hatred,” which was featured on the band’s 2019 LP Abysmal. This video was filmed and edited by David Brenner in Queens right before the pandemic took place.

“Frustration/Focused Hatred” takes live footage from one of the band’s performances, and puts it under a variety of neon filters, which give the visuals a psyechedelic feel. This visual melds in well with the aggressive powerviolence track, which blends heavy distortion, quick drums and pure energy into a minute and a half song.

“This was filmed in Queens right before everything got turned upside down. It’s so weird to think that a few days later everything shut the fuck down,” the band’s Chad L’Eplattenier stated in a press release. “What a great show this was! The Third Kind, Gridfailure, and Fuckcrusher all killed it! Thanks to Dave Brenner for setting up the show and shooting.”

Thetan have had a big year, teaming up with pioneering experimental hip hop artist Kool Keith for several tracks such as “Hallucinations,” “Bad Dreams” and “Let’s Take A Trip.” These songs were all a part of the artists’ collaborative record Space Goretex, which came out in April.

“Hallucinations” was accompanied by a music video, which was released back in August. This video also featured a similar psychedelic feel, with wonky features and a of neon-colored filters. This record blended in Kool Keith’s signature left field hip hop sound, while Thetan added some gritty elements to the performer’s aesthetic.