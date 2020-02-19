Kool Keith and Thetan Release Grinding New Song “Hallucinations”

Home News Ashwin Chary February 19th, 2020 - 5:57 PM

New York City native Rapper, Kool Keith and Nashville musical duo, Thetan, have released their new collaborative single, “Hallucinations,” on Feb. 18. The track is featured on their collaborative album, Space Goretex, which is set to release on Apr. 10.

With a deep bass, distance guitar riff and slow beat, the song begins. Kool Keith starts rapping as the visual on the video change colors and shift, in a psychedelic style.

The bass rings throughout the song, and Kool Keith continues rapping his tongue-twisters about his hallucinations. Keith mentions “Hallucinations” is his favorite track on their upcoming album.

“This is gonna definitely be a fan fav on the album,” Kool Keith said. My lyrics are crazy, but the track is hypnotic.”

As the song nears the end, the song fades in and out, almost replicating a siren-like sound. Kool Keith continues rapping again, and the bass picks up. After a few verses, his voice fades out, ending the song.

For this song, Kool Keith contributed his psychedelic-like lyrics, while Thetan provided their fusion of metal and hip-hop, for the entire album. The artists state more music is to come in the coming months.