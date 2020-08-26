Kool Keith x Thetan Shares Mind Bending New Video for “Hallucinations”

Home News Aaron Grech August 26th, 2020 - 11:54 AM

Iconic experimental rapper Kool Keith has been one of the most eclectic voices for more than two decades and his latest collaborative album Space Goretex, alongside power violence outfit Thetan continues that legacy. The artists have now released a new music video from the album “Hallucinations,” which was directed by David Brenner in the neighborhood of Bushwick in Brooklyn.

“Hallucinations” is shot with a variety of psychedelically frenetic tones, as Kool Keith is shown rapping and dancing around a rooftop, as shots of the neighborhood are shown. The track is filled with Kool Keith’s equally trippy lyrics, and an instrumental that sounds like a 1990s throwback, with dark and deep bass, eerie psychedelic electric guitar lines and an off kilter beat that sounds like it could’ve been rapped over by the legendary Big L.

“We filmed this video two weeks before everything shut the fuck down and one day after a tornado pummeled our hometown,” Thetans’ Chad L’Eplattenier stated in a press release. “Regardless of those events, we planned on the video having manic and claustrophobic vibes to it, but it seems more fitting in hindsight.”

Whiel Space Geretex’s marriage between the power violence sounds of Thetan and Kool Keith’s experimental hip hop tendencies are noteworthy on their own, the project also had a diverse lineup of guest artists. These features included Casey Orr of the shuck metal band GWAR, Gangsta Boo of the pioneering trap outfit Three 6 Mafia, Blag Dahlia of the punk group Dwarves, Ashley Mae of the dark country band Lost Dog Street Band and DJ Black Cat Sylvester, inventor of the Synth-Table.

The project also debuted the singles “Let’s Take A Trip” and “Bad Dreams” which followed the single release of “Hallucinations.”