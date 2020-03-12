Kool Keith and Thetan Release Hip-Hop Heavy New Video for “Bad Dreams”

Home News Drew Feinerman March 12th, 2020 - 1:34 PM

Bronx based rapper/producer Kool Keith is set to release his Space Gortex LP along with Thetan, Nashville based powerviolence duo on April 10th, and has released the visuals to the second single “Bad Dreams”. The video uses old school, colorful visuals to contrast the heavy rapping and production, and provides just the right dose of nostalgic hip hop with modernity.

Space Goretex will feature guest appearances from members of Gwar, Three 6 Mafia, Dwarves, Lost Dog Street Band, and more upon its release. The recording was handled by by Dan Emery of Thetan and Fred Ones, with all post-production and mastering handled by Emery at Black Matter Mastering. The album’s cover art was done by Ethan Lee McCarthy, and the new visualizer video for “Bad Dreams” created by David Brenner.

On the new single, Keith states, “‘Bad Dreams’ is the perfect split personality alias collision song.” Emery reflects, “This song haunted me throughout production. I kept coming back to it adding different things. Extra layers, weird sounds, all that. Every time I would end up stripping it back down to the fundamentals. I did this probably seven or eight times.”

Last month, Keith and Thetan released “Hallucinations,” which will also be released as a part of Space Goretex. Keith was supposed to appear at SXSW this year before it was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Check out the visuals to Kool Keith and Thetan’s “Bad Dreams” below: