Thome Yorke, Four Tet and Burial Collaborate on 12″ Release Featuring New Songs “Her Revolution” and “His Rope”

Home News Aaron Grech December 2nd, 2020 - 12:52 PM

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, Burial and Four Tet have formed an experimental dream on a special limited 12″ vinyl containing their collaborative tracks “Her Revolution” and “His Rope,” which were recorded in 2011. Unfortunately the 100 copies of this 12″ are sold out according to the UK record store Sounds of the Universe, but the unsung heroes of the internet have graced us with digital versions of these songs in high quality recordings. So far, only those two tracks appear to be on the 12″, but the 2011 session indicated that there were two songs called “Ego” and “Mirror.”

“Her Revolution” features a nostalgia-laden piano melody, that is cut up into a trippy yet soothing way and accompanied by light synth touches. Yorke delivers his falsetto vocals on this track, that give it his trademark complexity, as they come across as both haunting and beautiful.

“His Rope,” is more sparse, brooding and melancholic, as its infectious beat is greeted by discordant keys and ambient sounds that give it a darker feel. Yorke changes up his vocal style into a deeper, more restrained performance, that highlight this more opaque tone.

Burial released a compilation album last year called Tunes 2011-2019 and debuted a 12″ dance track of their own called “Claustro,” that summer. Four Tet has been busy this year, debuting a new EP in May under the name wingdings, while releasing a new album called Sixteen Oceans back in March.

Thom Yorke was supposed to launch the Tomorrows Modern Boxes tour this year, however these events were postponed and cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His latest solo album, Anima, was released last fall and was accompanied by a stunning music video for “Last I Heard (…He Was Circling The Drain).”

Photo Credit; Raymond Flotat