Four Tet Announces New Album Sixteen Oceans for March 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech January 21st, 2020 - 9:55 AM

Electronic music producer Four Tet has announced that the recording for his upcoming album “is done,” during a recent Instagram post where he displayed the tracklist on a sticky note. This upcoming album is titled Sixteen Oceans, and is set to feature a track released last year titled “Teenage Birdsong.”

Four Tet, who’s birth name is Kieran Hebden dropped a studio album titled New Energy in 2017, which received critical praise, attaining a score of 86 on the review aggregator Metacritic upon its release. Hebden teamed up with the artist Anna Liber Lewis last year for the collaborative project Anna Painting, a three-track project which consists of the songs “Anna Painting,” “Lahaina Noon” and “Breath.” For this project Four Tet created music as Lewis painted, which allowed each of these works to be inspired by one another. Both of the artists are longtime friends and grew up together in London.

“Teenage Birdsong,” was accompanied by a music video which showed two British teens vlogging in the outskirts of London, as they document their adventures of the day and eventually attend a Four Tet show. The IDM track features an eclectic mix of percussion and a middle eastern inspired synth line, which sounds like it is emulating a woodwind instrument.

Four Tet will be making an appearance at the upcoming music festival Movement Detroit, which will also host the likes of The Black Madonna, “Little” Louie Vega, Maceo Plex, Adam Beyer and Seth Troxler. This event will be held at the Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan from May 23-25.

View this post on Instagram The new album is done A post shared by Four Tet (@fourtetkieran) on Jan 21, 2020 at 7:59am PST

Sixteen Oceans

01. School

02. Baby

03. Harpsichord

04. Teenage Birdsong

05. Romantics

06. Love Salad

07. Insect Near Piha Beach

08. Hi Hello

09. ISTM

10. Something In The Sadness

11. 1993 Band Practice

12. Green

13. Bubbles At Overlook 25th March 2019

14. 4T Recordings

15. This Is For You

16. Mama Teaches Sanskrit