Four Tet Surprise Releases New EP As wingdings

Four Tet has released a surprise new EP under his wingdings moniker ⣎⡇ꉺლ༽இ•̛)ྀ◞ ༎ຶ ༽ৣৢ؞ৢ؞ؖ ꉺლ. The album title and tracklist are all in the wingdings symbolic computer font.

The official album title is ooo ̟̞̝̜̙̘̗̖҉̵̴̨̧̢̡̼̻̺̹̳̲̱̰̯̮̭̬̫̪̩̦̥̤̣̠҈͈͇͉͍͎͓͔͕͖͙͚͜͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢ͅ oʅ͡͡͡͡͡͡͡͡͡͡͡​(​ ؞ৢ؞ؙؖ⁽⁾˜ัิีึื์๎้็๋๊⦁0 ̟̞̝̜̙̘̗̖҉̵̴̨̧̢̡̼̻̺̹̳̲̱̰̯̮̭̬̫̪̩̦̥̤̣̠҈͈͇͉͍͎͓͔͕͖͙͚͜͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢ͅ ఠీੂ೧ູ࿃ूੂ, with all of the track names given a similar symbolic style. Each track has a different electronic sound, including various percussion and soft pings, creating a soothing mood and melody.

Kieran Hebden, known as Four Tet and his wingdings moniker, released an album back in March. Sixteen Oceans is composed of various meditative electronic songs. He also released a three-song collection in collaboration with artist Anna Liber Lewis back in August.

The new EP continues Hebden’s soft electronic style, but leans more into the experimental. With each track name given a unique symbolized name, they bring listeners to a meditative state as Hebden focuses on various sounds and instruments to create a subdued environment.

The first track is slow, the electronic beat creating soothing tones and soft club pulses. Light pings cascade up and down, emanating peace. The track is melodious and soft throughout.

The second track has a faster beat, with shaking sounds and a soft electronic voice repeating over itself through the duration of the song. Flute-like sounds create a harmonious melody, contrasting with the rest of the electronic noises in the sound. It simulates happiness with its upbeat tone.

The third track is lower than the others, giving a sense of being underwater. Guitar strums fade in, the acoustic strings bringing a simple melody. Electronic tones are heard softly in the background, the track mostly focused on the guitar in the foreground.

The fourth and final track is the longest at five minutes, slowly fading in with bouncing pings and soft drum beats. The track sounds similar to a xylophone with its drumming pings and chimes sounding like a breeze in the wind.

ooo ̟̞̝̜̙̘̗̖҉̵̴̨̧̢̡̼̻̺̹̳̲̱̰̯̮̭̬̫̪̩̦̥̤̣̠҈͈͇͉͍͎͓͔͕͖͙͚͜͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢ͅ oʅ͡͡͡͡͡͡͡͡͡͡͡​(​ ؞ৢ؞ؙؖ⁽⁾˜ัิีึื์๎้็๋๊⦁0 ̟̞̝̜̙̘̗̖҉̵̴̨̧̢̡̼̻̺̹̳̲̱̰̯̮̭̬̫̪̩̦̥̤̣̠҈͈͇͉͍͎͓͔͕͖͙͚͜͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢ͅ ఠీੂ೧ູ࿃ूੂ track list:

1. ̟̞̝̜̙̘̗̖҉̵̴̨̧̢̡̼̻̺̹̳̲̱̰̯̮̭̬̫̪̩̦̥̤̣̠҈͈͇͉͍͎͓͔͕͖͙͚͜͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢ͅ ఠీੂ೧ູ࿃ूੂ✧ළʅ͡͡͡͡͡͡͡͡͡͡͡​(​ƪ❍⊁◞​.​.​◟⊀ ̟̞̝̜̙̘̗̖҉̵̴̨̧̢̡̼̻̺̹̳̲̱̰̯̮̭̬̫̪̩̦̥̤̣̠҈͈͇͉͍͎͓͔͕͖͙͚͜͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢ͅ

2. ೧ູ࿃ूੂ༽oooooo​(​ଳծູ ̟̞̝̜̙̘̗̖҉̵̴̨̧̢̡̼̻̺̹̳̲̱̰̯̮̭̬̫̪̩̦̥̤̣̠҈͈͇͉͍͎͓͔͕͖͙͚͜͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢ͅ l̡̡̡ ̡͌l̡​*​̡̡ ̴̡ı̴̴̡ ̡̡͡| ̲̲͡ π̲̲͡͡ ɵੂ≢​)​_̴ı

3. ɵੂ≢࿃ूੂ೧ູఠీੂ

4. ࿃ूੂ࿃ूੂੂ࿃ूੂOOOOOOOOOOOO ̟̞̝̜̙̘̗̖҉̵̴̨̧̢̡̼̻̺̹̳̲̱̰̯̮̭̬̫̪̩̦̥̤̣̠҈͈͇͉͍͎͓͔͕͖͙͚͜͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢͢ͅ ooooooooo

Photo credit: Damien Becerra