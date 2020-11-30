Primus Announces December 2020 Alive From Pachyderm Station Live Stream Concert

Home News Aaron Grech November 30th, 2020 - 12:25 PM

Primus have announced a new lives stream called Alive From Pachyderm Station, which is set to take place on December 11 at 6 p.m. PST. Early bird tickets will be available for a limited time from December 1 to December 4 and will increase to $20 following this window. Tickets and exclusive live stream merchandise are available here.

This live stream will be broadcast from Primus’ first performance at Claypool Cellars, a Sebastopol, California winery owned by Primus frontman Les Claypool. The stream will be Primus’ inaugural event at the winery and is set to be an intimate performance, following the band’s tour cancellations earlier this year.

“Strange, eclectically wonderful things tend to happen when the three of us get in a room together with our instruments,” Claypool said in a press release. “This will be an intimate and casual performance between three longtime friends as opposed to an elaborate ‘show.’ Primus in the raw.”

Primus was originally set to host a 2020 cover tour of Rush’s A Farewell to Kings, which would’ve featured support from The Sword, Wolfmother and Battles. This tour was originally postponed due to the band’s desire to tour with Slayer on their farewell tour last year and delayed once again due to the pandemic. These shows are now scheduled for next summer.

Claypool has had a high profile 2020, jamming out with Aquaman and Game of Thrones actor back in September. The performer also teamed up with Danny Carey of Tool and Bill Kelliher of Mastodon for a cover of Rush’s “Anthem.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson