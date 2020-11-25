Chilly Gonzales To Host Christmas Stream Following Release of Holiday Album Featuring Feist and Jarvis Cocker

Home News Aaron Grech November 25th, 2020 - 5:58 PM

Musician Chilly Gonzales will be hosting a Christmas stream special on December 4, which will be available as a pay-per-view event. Tickets for this streamed event, which was recorded at the Royal Albert Hall in London, will be available here.

This stream follows the release of his latest Christmas album A very chilly christmas, which contains a number of notable Christmas covers, including a take on the late David Berman’s “Snow Is Falling in Manhattan.” This cover was originally featured on the record Purple Mountains, while this new cover features the likes of Feist and Jarvis Cocker.

This cover of “Snow is Falling In Manhattan” captures both the melancholia and thoughtful lyricism Berman was known for, across gentle piano keys and light backing vocals from Feist. Cocker delivers each lyrics with a hushed delivery, that fits in well with the light instrumental.

“Christmas is a time of very mixed intense emotion for me, and the existing canon often sounds like a forced smile,” Chilly Gonzales said in a press release obtained by Pitchfork. “Christmas is a typical time for superficial happiness, but also a time for reflection and mourning the sad events throughout the year, and to play the songs in a minor key makes Christmas more authentic and realistic.”

This isn’t the first time Chilly Gonzales has teamed up with Cocker, as both worked together on the collaborative record Room 29 back in 2017. This record contained 16 songs that channeled the theatric energy and chemistry both artists have as performers.

A very chilly christmas tracklist

1. Silent Night

2. Good King Wenceslas

3. Silver Bells

4. God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman

5. Last Christmas

6. The Banister Bough [ft. Feist]

7. Jingle Bells

8. All I Want for Christmas Is You

9. In the Bleak Midwinter [ft. Jarvis Cocker]

10. Snow Is Falling in Manhattan [ft. Jarvis Cocker and Feist]

11. O Tannenbaum

12. Marie Durch Ein Dornwald Ging

13. O Come, All Ye Faithful

14. We Three Kings

15. Auld Lang Mynor