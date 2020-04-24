John Paul White and Rosanne Cash Join Forces For Soulful New Song “We’re All In This Together Now”

Home News Jesse Raymer April 24th, 2020 - 9:01 PM

Grammy-award winning musicians John Paul White and Rosanne Cash have joined forces on a new track. White is known from being half of the folk duo The Civil Wars but is now in his solo career. White’s last release was the album The Hurting Kind in 2019 and recently wrapped up a fall tour with Shovel and Rope. Rosanne Cash is an esteemed Country artist and the daughter of the late legend Johnny Cash.

“All In This Together Now” is a soft, acoustic ballad that is timely in its delivery. It opens with a hushed acoustic guitar and White’s vocals. White sings, “You may lose your faith in everything/You may take a solemn vow,” and then goes on to sing, “We’re all in this together now.” Cash comes in with her warm vocals and takes a turn on the lead. White sings that “It’s a lonely world,” followed by Cash’s “But it’s our only world,” and the two share the harmony on the line “And we’re all in this together now.”



The video is seldom, as it clips together various videos from individuals working, living, and organizing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The song and video are both poignant in their delivery, as they capture the hopeful melancholy a lot of individuals are facing. The pandemic has swept the world and has impacted millions of people.

“We’re All In This Together Now” is a song about hope and unification. All proceeds from the purchases of the song will go towards the Music Health Alliance. Regarding the track, Cash states that: “The last few years have been tough. I wanted to find some little corner of community, some instinct toward unity. It was hard to find, so I figured I’d have to write it. Last year, I wrote these lyrics and sent them to John Paul. He wrote this gorgeous melody very quickly. I was so moved. But the song didn’t fit on my last record, and it didn’t fit on his last record, so it sat there waiting for just the right moment. Which is now.”

White and Cash join many other artists who have been donating to charity during this time. Devin Townsend recently raised $45,000 for the Vancouver General Hospital. Additionally, Bruce Springsteen, SZA, Halsey and more came together for a charity benefit concert in New Jersey earlier this month.

Click here for more information on the Music Health Alliance.