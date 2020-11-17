Glen Hansard, Billie Eilish, Willie Nelson and More To Appear on Eddie Vedder’s Venture Into Cures Live Stream Benefitting Epidermolysis Bullosa Research

Home News Tristan Kinnett November 17th, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Musicians such as Alessia Cara, Billie Eilish, Glen Hansard, Adam Levine and Willie Nelson will be participating in Eddie Vedder’s Venture Into Cures live stream event, among other famous artists and personalities. It will be free to stream on YouTube, Facebook and nugs.tv starting at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 18, but those interested in supporting Epidermolysis Bullosa research can donate at ventureintocures.org.

Epidermolysis Bullosa, or EB, refers to a family of rare genetic disorders that cause skin layers to separate, which leads to severe pain and disfigurement. Currently, there is not a cure. Learn more at ebresearch.org.

An event poster designed by Munk One is available for purchase at ohanamerch.com. Each one sells for $60 and all donations will benefit EB Research Partnership.

Many celebrities will be making appearances on the live stream, including actors, musicians, talk show hosts Jimmy Kimmel and David Letterman and boxer Luis “King Kong” Ortiz. Actors speaking at the event include Judd Apatow, Jon Batiste, Bradley Cooper, Laura Dern, Chris Hemsworth, Gaten Matarazzo, Adam Sandler and Renée Zellweger.

Musicians include Alessia Cara, Andra Day, Billie Eilish, Glen Hansard, Adam Levine, Keb’ Mo’, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Willie Nelson. Vedder, the frontman for Pearl Jam, will debut a new song he wrote inspired by EB stories. He and his wife Jill Vedder will also be speaking as the hosts for the event.

The event will also highlight the stories of individuals living with the disorders, as well as stories from the families of those individuals. Featured celebrities will also share what they know about EB and fundraise for the cause.

