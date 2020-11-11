Neil Young Shares Previously Unreleased 1973 Live Version of “The Losing End (When You’re On)” From Upcoming Box Set

Home News Krista Marple November 11th, 2020 - 5:54 PM

Neil Young is set to release his The Archives Vol. II 1972-1976 box set on November 20 where an unreleased version of “The Losing End (When You’re On) will be featured on it. This extended version of the 1969 track was recorded on September 22, 1973 at West Hollywood’s Roxy Theater with the Santa Monica Flyers.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, the unreleased version of “The Losing End (When You’re On) is set to appear on the fourth disc in the box, Roxy, and is the only song on that disc that has never been previously released.

Young also added another unreleased track “Come Along and Say You Will” to the 10-disc set. “Come Along and Say You Will” was recorded back in 1972 but didn’t make the cut for any of his albums. However, the song was performed live at least 11 times. The 1972 country rock song was released in mid-October.

Young recently released his live album titled Return To Greendale on November 6. This album is a live version of his 2003 studio album Greendale. The project was filmed and recorded in Toronto. Along with that, Young exclusively released an EP titled The Times on Amazon this past September. The Times featured new recorded versions of old songs performed by Young with the exception of his cover of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin’.”

In early August of this year, Young filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Donald Trump. The Trump campaign, without permission, used some of his songs at his campaign rallies. Other artists such as Tom Petty, Axl Rose, Ozzy Osbourne and more have all done the same in asking Trump to stop using their music at his rallies. Sharon Osbourne spoke up on behalf of Ozzy by stating on her social media, “Based on this morning’s unauthorized use of Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Crazy Train,’ we are sending notice to the Trump campaign they are forbidden from using Ozzy’s music in political ads.”