Neil Young Shares Previously Unreleased 1972 Song “Come Along and Say You Will”

Krista Marple October 14th, 2020

Neil Young’s unreleased track “Come Along and Say You Will” is due to appear on his Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976 10-disc set that will be released in November. The track was recorded back in 1972 at Young’s Broken Arrow Ranch on December 15 and while it didn’t make the cut for an album, it has been performed live at least 11 times despite its late release, according to Spin.

Although the song hasn’t been released until this year, there is no hiding the fact that it was recorded in 1972. “Come Along and Say You Will” really digs into Young’s rock ’n roll roots with a country-like twist. The track showcases his signature voice and personal vocals. “Come along and say you can/ Be the one to take this feeling/ I’ll never understand/ Why walk around the center/ With a nail through your hand?” These lyrics are simply stating that Young wants an acquaintance to join him in making a difference.

The background of the song is full of vibrant guitars and percussion. The song also features The Stray Gators, who is made up of Kenny Buttrey, Tim Drummond and Ben Keith. At the time of recording “Come Along and Say You Will,” Young and The Stray Gators were working on Harvest and the Time Fades Away records.

Young’s newest album, Return To Greendale, is expected to be released on November 6. A video for “Falling from Above,” the first song on the new album, was just just released earlier this month and features the band Crazy Horse. Return To Greendale is going to be a live version of his 2003 studio album Greendale and will be released in various packages. “Come Along and Say You Will” will be accompanied by other archived tracks from Young on the 10-disc compilation.