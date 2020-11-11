Emma Ruth Rundle Planning Two New Albums Including Improvised Avant-Garde Album Accompanied by Visual Art Book

Home News Aaron Grech November 11th, 2020 - 5:13 PM

Singer-songwriter Emma Ruth Rundle is planning the release of two new studio albums, including a record which is set to be an improvised avant-garde project. That avant-garde project will accompany a visual art book Rundle is planning, while the other album will be her normal singer-songwriter work. Both of these records are set to be released via Sargent House next spring.

“Just a heads up. I don’t want y’all to get freaked out by the art and unusual quality of the spring release. I’ll be sharing some images from my book in the coming months,” Rundle said on Instagram. “I’m still making ‘tradition’ music beyond this foray into the well of experimentation. Prepare for a small detour into another world Ok?”

Rundle teamed up with the metal act Thou earlier this year for the release of the collaborative album May Our Chambers Be Full, which was supported by the singles “Ancestral Recall” and “The Valley.” The record as known for its brooding tone, blending in both artists peculiar metal tendencies.

Rundle released a new song called “Staying Power” earlier this year, which was originally recorded as part of the studio sessions for her latest solo album On Dark Horses. This record was named one of mxdwn’s top albums of 2018.

The artist teamed up with Bill Kelliher of Mastodon, Aaron Rieseberg of YOB and Santos Montano of Old Man Gloom for a quarantine performance of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” This metal reworking of the alternative pop classic was put out by the metal program Two Minutes to Late Night.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat