Emma Ruth Rundle Releases Gripping New Song “Staying Power” from On Dark Horses Studio Sessions

Alternative artist Emma Ruth Rundle has released a new song called “Staying Power,” which was originally recorded during the sessions for her most recent studio album release On Dark Horses. The single is now out on digital streaming services and will also be available on Rundle’s Bandcamp for this Friday, July 3, in anticipation of the site’s revenue share waiver for the summer.

“Staying Power” is a dark and gritty post rock inspired song, filled with distorted electric guitar riffs and anthemic drums, that build up into powerful chorus sections. Rundle’s vocals standout on the track, becoming its centerpiece as she belts out each lyric with her signature brand of cool, until it fades out to static.

“There is very little mystery as to what this song is about. The lyrics are not metaphorical,” Rundle explained. “It’s about being a touring musician and trying to survive, to conjure the self discipline to go on without sacrificing sensitivity. How we can become hardened as a result of constantly selling our feelings, how I didn’t want that to happen to me but could feel the callousness building.”

Some of Rundle’s merchandise was recently included as a part of a Sargent House charity raffle, which also held merch from Mutoid Man’s Stephen Brodsky and Chelsea Wolfe. The artist was also included as part of Two Minutes to Late Night’s quarantine series, where she covered Kate Bush’s “Running Up A Hill.” She also released a music video for “You Don’t Have to Cry” last fall.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat