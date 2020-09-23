Thou and Emma Ruth Rundle Share Brooding New Collaborative Single “The Valley”

Home News Matt Matasci September 23rd, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Emma Ruth Rundle is a rising star in the nebulous genre of “dark folk,” her music accessible but also very inspired by metal, punk and post-rock. Thou are one of the most prolific and well-respected artists in the metal genre, plus they have a penchant for collaborative albums. The two toured together back in the Spring of 2019, that magical time when there was still live music.

It only makes sense these two titans of alternative music would team up for an album together, which will be released on October 30 and is called May Our Chambers Be Full. Today they release a new song from the project, a nearly nine-minute slow-burn “ballad.”

Emma Ruth Rundle released On Dark Horses in 2018 and was one of our favorite records of the year, earning a High Fidelity designation and coming in at #7 on our albums of the year list.

Thou released Magus in 2018 as well and it too earned accolodes from this site, ranking 30 in our top 50 list for the year. In the time since they’ve been plenty busy, releasing covers of Alice in Chain’s “Them Bones” Bad Religion’s “Kerosene.”

Thou and Emma Ruth Rundle previously released “Ancestral Call.” That track was released along with the announcement of their new album, which will be released on experimental music powerhouse Sacred Bones.